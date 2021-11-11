Jon Jones Reveals Where He’ll Be Training Following Jackson-Wink Split

Jon Jones has announced which MMA gym he will now call home.

For years, Jones trained at the Jackson-Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones has had his share of run-ins with the law but Mike Winkeljohn remained supportive of “Bones.” A recent arrest for domestic violence was the last straw, however. Winkeljohn announced that Jon Jones is no longer allowed at the gym.

Jon Jones Moves To Greg Jackson Affiliate Gym

The good news for Jones is that he’ll be training with some familiar faces. The former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion took to his Instagram account to announce that he’ll be training at Jackson’s MMA Acoma gym.

“I want to sincerely thank Gym owner/ coach Nick Urso and everyone at the original Jackson’s MMA program for allowing me to call their dojo my new home base. I was so proud to see the condition of the gym, it was so well taken care of and the energy felt amazing exactly the way it was before. It has wonderful memories of my time learning from GSP, Sugar Evans, The dean of mean and so many more. I won my first world title out of this gym. I am grateful to have this comfortable place for both my local and visiting training partners to come enjoy. The best is yet to come!”

Before the alleged domestic violence incident, UFC President Dana White said he didn’t plan on speaking to Jones until 2022. Jones vacated the 205-pound gold in an effort to prepare for a move up to the heavyweight division. A title unification bout between main champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane is set for UFC 270 on Jan. 22.