Jon Jones Flames Israel Adesanya Over UFC 259 Loss

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion had something to say about Israel Adesanya's failure to Jan Blachowicz

As expected, Jon Jones, the long reigning champ at light heavyweight would have some words if Israel Adesanya suffered defeat at UFC 259 tonight. That he did.

‘Legendary Polish Power’ would prevail, edging out Adesanya to a unanimous decision victory over the course of 5 closely contested rounds. Jones approved of his successor late into the fight.

Bad Blood Boils… again. 

The bad blood has been in the water for quite some time between the Middleweight champ and the former Light Heavyweight champion. The plot of their ever-growing rivalry thickens over Twitter as the probability of the two fighting, shrinks. 

The Message:

It appears Jon Jones was having the time of his life at the utter unfortune of Israel Adesanya’s first professional loss in MMA. 

What did you think of Jon Jones’ reaction to Israel Adesanya’s loss?

