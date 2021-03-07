Jon Jones Flames Israel Adesanya Over UFC 259 Loss

As expected, Jon Jones, the long reigning champ at light heavyweight would have some words if Israel Adesanya suffered defeat at UFC 259 tonight. That he did.

‘Legendary Polish Power’ would prevail, edging out Adesanya to a unanimous decision victory over the course of 5 closely contested rounds. Jones approved of his successor late into the fight.

Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Bad Blood Boils… again.

The bad blood has been in the water for quite some time between the Middleweight champ and the former Light Heavyweight champion. The plot of their ever-growing rivalry thickens over Twitter as the probability of the two fighting, shrinks.

The Message:

Can’t wait to make this bitch eat his words — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

It appears Jon Jones was having the time of his life at the utter unfortune of Israel Adesanya’s first professional loss in MMA.

What did you think of Jon Jones’ reaction to Israel Adesanya’s loss?