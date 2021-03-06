Jon Jones Predicting KO Win For Jan Blachowicz Against Israel Adesanya

It’s no surprise who Jon Jones is rooting for this weekend.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya in the UFC 259 headliner on Saturday night.

Many observers — as well as oddsmakers — are picking Adesanya to come out on top despite being the smaller fighter moving up.

There is also a belief that if Adesanya wins, he will either move up to face Jones at heavyweight or entice the latter to come back down to his old division and finally compete against him in a super fight.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen and also requires Adesanya to come out on top. But his bitter rival in Jones doesn’t see that happening as he is predicting a knockout win for Blachowicz.

Jones made his prediction in a now-deleted tweet.

“Jan by KO”

Jones vs. Adesanya In The Near Future?

A loss for Adesanya against Blachowicz would certainly hurt the appeal and intrigue of a Jones fight.

However, a win would make “The Last Stylebender” a two-weight champion and expedite the chances of a super fight with the former light heavyweight king which has been brewing since 2019.

And with Texas reopening, that contest could also have a fully packed stadium which would satisfy one of Adesanya’s requirements.