Jon Jones Claps Back at Daniel Cormier for Lack of KO Power Comments

As expected, Jon Jones clapped back at Daniel Cormier and his comment’s on Jon not having any knockout power. Previously, DC said that Jones wouldn’t be able to knock out anyone in the heavyweight division. So, Jones sent a friendly reminder to Cormier that he has the power to drop competitors who have competed in the heavyweight division.

Cormier on Jones Power

Previously, Cormier spoke with Ariel Helwani on their show entitled “DC & Helwani.” During the stream, Ariel asked DC about his thoughts on Jon Jones in the heavyweight division. Another conversation that arose was if Jon had the power to knock out heavyweights on the roster. In the opinion of Cormier, Jon doesn’t possess that power.

“Jon Jones will not knockout anyone at Heavyweight. He doesn’t hit hard enough,” emphasized Cormier. “If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205-pounds, he’s not knocking these Heavyweights out.”

Jon Responds to DC

Since then, Jones has responded to DC on social media with a friendly reminder. During the second fight between Jones and Cormier, Jon was able to land a head kick in the third round that sent Cormier to the canvas. However, the ruling of the match was overturned to a “no contest.” Jones was flagged for an inherent doping violation by USADA stemming from a urine test sample that was collected after weigh-ins.

But, that didn’t stop Jones from taking the time out of his day to edit a video together of him knocking out Cormier.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

“Hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you,” said Jones on Twitter.

Jones Tells Heavyweights to Push the Pace

Jones is preparing for his heavyweight debut and is expected to meet the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 later this summer. At least according to UFC President Dana White. As Jon continues his bulk to heavyweight, it’ll be interesting to see if a colossal amount of power flows through his new dense frame. Especially because he plans on pushing the pace and using his speed as a primary weapon in the division.

Beef, reignited.