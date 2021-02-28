Jon Jones Warns Heavyweight Division: “These Boys Better Get Used to Pushing the Pace”, Francis Ngannou Responds

Recently, Jon Jones took to social media to show off his new heavyweight frame. Now, Jones is sending a warning to the rest of the heavyweight division who refuse to push the pace. In particular, to the heavyweights who many considered to put on a boring performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 20.

UFC Vegas 20

UFC Vegas 20 was headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane. During the matchup, Gane was able to outpoint “Bigi Boy” in a performance that was so lackluster, that even UFC President Dana White wasn’t happy with the lack of action.

Fans of the sport echoed that sentiment and voiced their displeasure of the main event via Twitter. However, Dana White and the fans weren’t the only people who scoffed at the main event. So did Jones, who is planning on making his debut in the heavyweight division within the upcoming year.

Jones Tells Heavyweights to Push the Pace

Jones who is preparing for his heavyweight debut and is expected to meet the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 later this summer, took to social media to issue a warning to the sluggish heavyweights who plan on not fighting at a decent pace.

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

Ngannou Responds to Jones Pace Tweet

Francis Ngannou who is slated to meet Stipe Miocic in a rematch chimed in on Jones’ tweet and replied mockingly.

“Daddy comes home?,” joked Francis in response to Jon calling himself “daddy.”

While some fans were in agreeance with Jones, others didn’t take the words of Jones too seriously. After all, some argued that Jon’s last three fights didn’t “push the pace.”

Jon Jones literally doesnt push the pace when he fights lmao #UFCVegas20 — Brandon The Truth 💯 (@Brandon_Nocaute) February 28, 2021

Imagine what Jon Jones is gonna do to the heavyweight division, good god. Only Ngannou has a chance because of his Earth-shattering power. #UFCVegas20 — Johann Castro (@thejohanncastro) February 28, 2021

Securing a Fight

As of now, fans are just hoping to receive an announcement that Jones will actually be fighting. After all, some are skeptical that Jones’s new bulky frame could turn into a bodybuilding hobby instead of heavyweight fighting.

Currently, Jones isn’t booked to face any opponent in the heavyweight division. However, UFC President Dana White stated that Jon Jones would get a shot at the heavyweight title, skipping most contenders in line.

Who would fans like to see Jones face in the heavyweight division? And, when he finally arrives, will he push the pace?