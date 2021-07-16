Joe Schilling and Bar Sued for Over $30,000 in Viral Knockout Video

The man who went viral for being knocked out by Joe Schilling in a bar is suing for over $30,000. Justin Balboa filed the injury lawsuit against both Schilling and the bar that the incident took place.

Schilling Speaks on Bar Incident

In Joe’s opinion, he was doing the bar a favor by neutralizing Balboa, harassing staff members of the bar, and making racist comments.

“Little context… this guy’s rapping like an idiot. The busboy, who happens to be black, walks by and this idiot bumps into him and screams out ‘me and broke n****s, we don’t get along.’ The busboy is seriously offended, but doesn’t want to lose his job,” explained Schilling. “The busboy and DJ came up to thank me. As you can see from this video, when he flexed on me, I was scared for my life and simply defending myself against the evil in this world.”

On Schilling’s account, the busboy and the DJ at the bar all thanked him for punching the annoying pest. However, Balboa took legal matters into his own hands and is suing Schilling in an injury lawsuit.

Balboa Lawyer Speaks on Schilling Case

MMA Fighting spoke with Balboa’s attorney about the case.

We’ve initiated the lawsuit, the defendants are in the process of being served,” Conforti said to MMA Fighting. “We believe Mr. Balboa has considerably high-damages claim for what has happened based on the actions of Mr. Schilling and the negligence of Bro Management.”

Balboa and his team are seeking damages of $30,000 from each party. They also claim that his bare hands are more dangerous because Schilling is a professional fighter than the average human. Furthermore, that Schilling has a past of striking civilians, adding evidence to his case.

“I just want to make sure I’ve got a report because I’m suing the f*ck out of [B Square],” Balboa said. Asked whether he wanted to press charges, Balboa grunted “f*ck yeah” identified his assailant as “at least” 6-5, 270 pounds and white. “I boxed for 13 years, man, I know how much people weigh,” he said.

This video has received mixed reactions from the MMA community. Some believe that the punching combination was unnecessary. On the other hand, others believe that the patron should have never approached or taunted Schilling.

See the full video below:

Joe Schilling bonks another dude pic.twitter.com/LsxTpT3UqS — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) June 28, 2021

Recently Joe said no charges have been filed.