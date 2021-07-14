Joe Schilling: ‘No Charges Have Been Filed Whatsoever’ In Bar Fight Incident

It has been a few weeks since kickboxer and MMA fighter Joe Schilling found himself in a fight with a man in a bar. Giving an update on the situation, he says that there have been no charges filed against him in this incident.

The internet was abuzz when video surfaced of Schilling punching a man, and knocking him out cold in a bar. The MMA community was divided, with many saying it was uncalled for, while others including Joe himself, say that the man was a bad guy who was going to punch Joe first.

Nevertheless, the dust has settled in this situation, but there are still some lingering questions as to what will happen with Joe moving forward. However speaking in a recent interview, the 37-year old maintained that this was “one-hundred percent” self defense, and said that no charges had been filed.

“I can’t really speak about what happened that night. I think the witnesses testimonies out there, a lot of people aren’t covering it, the guy’s personal track record and criminal history is out there but nobody seems to be talking about it,” Schilling said. “No charges have been filed whatsoever, and it’s just a lot of media speculation at this point. I did nothing wrong, and I stand by that.”

Police Video Of Joe Schilling Bar Fight Released

Initially the only video footage of this incident between Joe Schilling and the man at the bar, was a video that was captured and posted to Instagram. However now there has been police video released, showing the aftermath of the situation.

Here the alleged victim, Justin Balboa can be heard saying, in a voice that seemed to be intoxicated, that they were all just hanging out and Joe just hit him. He also claimed that Joe chased him down and tried to beat him up more, although the video that was shared sees Justin getting slept and Joe walking away.

“We were all having a good time, the guy just cracked me” Balboa said. “(Schilling) chased me, and that’s it. Like, chased me down, bro. He chased me down and beat my ass, he wanted to kill me for no reason. Because he hates me. Because he’s a f—king… because why? What’d I do?”

Justin also claimed that Joe Schilling was 6-foot-5 and 270lb, which is a broad jump from the 6-foot-3 middleweight fighter. Additionally, Balboa’s lawyers are claiming that they are seeking a battery charge, so it will be interesting to see if anything more comes of this case.