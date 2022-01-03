(Video) Joe Rogan Goes HAM On Heavy Bag With Spin Kicks

At the age of 54, Joe Rogan hasn’t slowed down a bit.

The UFC color commentator is known for using his comedic background to bring some excitement to broadcasts but he’s also quite knowledgeable. In fact, there are some fight fans who have never even seen Rogan’s comedy shows and just recognize him from his time in the UFC booth.

Rogan is no slouch. He is a former taekwondo champion and has a background in Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Rogan is actually a BJJ black belt.

Joe Rogan Kills Heavy Bag

Joe Rogan recently took to his Instagram account to showcase his spinning back kicks and it’s safe to say that he has not lost a step.

Years ago, Rogan gave MMA legend Georges St-Pierre some pointers on how to perfect the side kick. GSP was able to quickly grasp what Rogan was teaching him. Fast forward to this fresh video in 2022 and Rogan is sporting a GSP shirt while giving his heavy bag the business.

Rogan is expected to be on the broadcast team for UFC 270 on Jan. 22. That PPV event will be headlined by an undisputed heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.