‘Rumble’ Makes Joe Rogan $100M Offer To Join Their Platform, No Censorship Included

Joe Rogan is surrounded by tons of controversy, heading into this week. In the midst of all this, he is also surrounded by an incredible offer, should he choose to accept it.

Controversies

The UFC commentator, podcaster, and comedian is currently being ‘cancelled’ for past actions on his show, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. People online wouldn’t stop at shunning him over his COVID-19 ‘misinformation’. They’d also research his previous podcasts, and videos would resurface of Rogan saying the ‘n-word’ over the years.

The social media world would show their grievances towards Rogan and streaming platform, Spotify, for these controversies. While Spotify will continue to work with the personality, Rogan has chosen to remove a few overly controversial episodes from his podcast.

Rumble Makes A Play

Video-sharing platform, Rumble, has made an interesting offer to Rogan in the midst of everything happening right now. The YouTube competitor would make a play towards Rogan, offering him $100M to leave Spotity and join their platform instead.

There was a catch… there would be no censorship for the podcaster.

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?” Rumble CEO Chris Pvalovski asked Rogan in a letter. “Yes, this is totally legit.”

$25M a year with no censorship doesn’t sound so bad. But, Rogan is already signed to a pretty hefty contract with Spotify for $100M.

Rumble’s Stock Goes Up

Whether or not Rogan takes the bait from Rumble, it seems to be a good publicity stunt for the video-sharing platform. Rumble’s SPAC (Special-purpose acquisition company) skyrocketed 43% after trying to poach Rogan.

Since the controversies spewed over, Spotify’s stock is down about 27% year-to-date, according to Business Insider.

It’s a win-win situation for Rumble, regardless of Rogan joining or not.