Joe Rogan Believes Nick Diaz “changed the game in terms of his elite cardio”

Joe Rogan believes that Nick Diaz isn’t only a fantastic fighter, but he’s also changed mixed martial arts game. In the latest episode of his podcast, Rogan explained why Diaz is one of the fight elite fighters to use his cardio as a weapon.

The return of Diaz has been on the mind of fans since he last fought. Fans of the sport thought they would never see Nick inside the ring again due to his infamous marijuana suspensions. Alas, Diaz is expected to face Robbie Lawler in an explosive fight at UFC 266 in September.

Joe Rogan on Nick Diaz Cardio

Joe Rogan happened to be on commentary for Nick’s last fight, which took place in 2015. On his podcast, he spoke about what makes Nick in the fight game.

“Nick Diaz changed the game in terms of his elite cardio,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Podcast.” He did something that was a new thing. And that new thing was, he’s not gonna hit you with a hundred percent power, he’s gonna hit you with 50 percent. But he’s gonna hit you twice as much, and you’re never going to get to breathe, and he’s gonna stay on top of you, and he’s gonna talk to you the whole time. Psychologically he’s going to disrupt your breathing by constantly hitting you and once he realizes you’re hurt, then he’s digging to the body, then he’s putting it on you. On top of that, blackbelt jiu-jitsu skills, really good wrestling takedown defense, chin made of iron, and unstoppable will.”

A Long Hiatus

Nick hadn’t competed since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a no contest. There have been regular rumors of a return since, only for it to never come to fruition. Even UFC President Dana White stated his belief that he doesn’t believe Diaz would ever fight again.

During his hiatus from the sport, Nick was consistent in his training methods. Diaz remained training with his same coaches throughout his layoff, so it’ll be interesting to see if fans will be re-introduced to an improved version of the Stockton native.