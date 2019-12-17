Joanna Jedrzejczyk Vows To Cement Her Legacy By Beating Weili Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Ready To Show Weili Zhang Her Power Punches

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has vowed to reclaim her title and cement her legacy when she faces off against current 115 champ Weili Zhang at UFC 248. The 32-year-old is solely focused on this fight which she claims is bigger that the rest of her career combined.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, she said. “I lost my belt more than three years ago. I’ve been trying hard to get this title shot and it’s happening, I’m just super happy.”

“After I win on March 7, its going to be more important than my whole career. I will cement my legacy on March 7 here in Vegas.”

Zhang became the first Chinese champion in UFC history when she made quick work of Jessica Andrade earlier this year. She’ll look to defender her title for the first time against Jedrzejczyk, who acknowledges she faces a tough task but is confident in reclaiming her crown.

“I saw her fight with Jessica Andrade, she’s good, she’s the champ. She is my next big challenge, but the old JJ is back. It’s not easy to become champ but its even harder to stay the champ. As we have seen since I lost the belt, we have had three champions.” “Her punches are juicy… she is very dangerous, but I will show her this Polish power really soon.”

Jedrzeczyck has every right to be confident heading into this one. The former champ dominantly beat top contender Michelle Waterson last time out to gain another crack at the title. However she faces a tough test in the form of a young, strong and unbeaten champion Zhang. It really is a pick em fight, One that promises to have the T Mobile Arena rocking on March 7 at UFC 248.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Talks About Her Upcoming Fight