Former bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera moves up in weight to face Cody Stamann.

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox and exchange right hands right away. Rivera takes the center of the cage and Stamann moves around him. Rivera cuts off the cage and lands a body shot followed up by a left hook. Rivera lands a leg kick as Stamann tries to get in. Stamann catches a kick and lands a straight right hand to knock Rivera off balance. Rivera gets back up, he pressures Stamann to the fence and lands a straight right hand to drop Stamann. Rivera fails to maintain the top position as Stamann reverses the position. Rivera gets up but Stamann doesn’t let go of him. The referee breaks the clinch. Rivera catches Stamann with a counter left hook. End of the round.

10-9 Jimmie Rivera

Round 2

Stamann goes for a takedown early and completes it. Rivera gets back to his feet but Stamann has his back. Rivera lets go of a kimura attempt and reverses the position. Rivera gets a takedown of his own but Stamann gets back up. Rivera keeps his opponent against the fence but Stamann manages to reverse the position. Both fighters exchange punches as they break away from the clinch. Rivera takes the center of the cage and lands a right hand as Stamann circles out. Body shots and a knee land for Rivera. Rivera lands a hard leg kick and Stamann retreats. Rivera counters Stamann with a left hook and Stamann retaliates with a stiff jab. Rivera lands a short left hand as the round ends.

10-9 Jimmie Rivera

Round 3

Left hook lands early for Rivera. Stamann ducks for a takedown but Rivera defends the single-leg attempt perfectly. Rivera pushes Stamann against the fence and forces a clinch. The fighters are back in the open and moving around. Rivera uses a few feints to break the distance. Rivera lands a few leg kicks, Stamann attempts yet another takedown but Rivera stuffs it. Stamann maintains the clinch and works to get a takedown. Rivera breaks free, he lands a right hand but gets countered by Stamann. Rivera keeps pushing the pace and lands a left hook as the final bell rings.

10-9 Jimmie Rivera

Official results: 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 for Jimmie Rivera, he wins by unanimous decision.

