Said Nurmagomedov Quickly Taps Cody Stamann With Guillotine – UFC 270 Results (Highlights)

A bantamweight bout between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov is taking place now (Saturday, Jan 22, 2021) at UFC 270.

Round 1

Nurmagomedov cracks Stamann early on. He lands a spinning backfist before connecting with a spinning back kick to the stomach. Stamann goes for the single leg. Nurmagomedov shows good balance but Stamann continues to look for the takedown. However, Nurmagomedov sinks in a tight guillotine and Stamann taps soon after!

Official Result: Said Nurmagomedov defeats Cody Stamann via submission (R1, 0:47).

Check out the highlights below:

Said Nurmagomedov is wasting NO time early ⏰ #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/8Jm6uPmAeD — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Said Nurmagomedov by guillotine 🔥 47 secondes chrono ⏰. #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/ApqF7U67vt — CULTURE MMA (@CultureMMA_) January 23, 2022

SAID NURMAGOMEDOV GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE!! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/aCHTtXfB51 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Nurmagomeov with the 𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓 victory. Where have we heard that before? 🤔 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/byAcivYre7 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022