Said Nurmagomedov Quickly Taps Cody Stamann With Guillotine – UFC 270 Results (Highlights)

Nurmagomedov made quick work of Stamann in their bantamweight bout at UFC 270 on Saturday night with a first-round guillotine choke.

A bantamweight bout between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov is taking place now (Saturday, Jan 22, 2021) at UFC 270.

Round 1

Nurmagomedov cracks Stamann early on. He lands a spinning backfist before connecting with a spinning back kick to the stomach. Stamann goes for the single leg. Nurmagomedov shows good balance but Stamann continues to look for the takedown. However, Nurmagomedov sinks in a tight guillotine and Stamann taps soon after!

Official Result: Said Nurmagomedov defeats Cody Stamann via submission (R1, 0:47).

Check out the highlights below:

