UFC Vegas 20 Results: Magomed Ankalev Grinds His Way To A UD Victory Over Nikita Krylov (Highlights)

The action continues in Vegas as the light heavyweights take the stage in the co-main event of the evening. Rising contender and knockout artist Magomed Ankalaev looks to assert himself as a force to be reckoned with at 205lbs. But the slick tactician Nikita Krylov may prove to be Ankalaev’s toughest test to date.

Round 1

Ankalaev takes the center of the cage and is in the southpaw stance while Krylov is in the orthodox stance. Krylov takes Ankalaev down and tries to sit on his legs and stop him from getting back up. Ankalaev gets back to his feet but Krylov keeps him pinned to the fence. Ankalaev gets out of the clinch and looks to lands a beautiful right hand. Body kick lands for Krylov but Ankalev comes back with a right hand. Ankalaev lands to the body and Krylov comes back with a shot of his own. Ankalaev keeps the center of the cage and both fighters exchange punches. Ankalaev goes for a takedown but Krylov defends well.

10-9 Krylov

Round 2

Ankalaev lands a nice right hand at the beginning of the round. Nice counter right hook lands for Ankalaev, Krylov lands a right hand of his own. Ankalaev lands another right hand, he then defends a takedown attempt from Krylov. Ankalaev partially lands with a head kick and follows it up with a knee and a body shot. Counter right hand lands for Ankalaev, another right hand lands for Ankalaev who then takes Krylov down. Ankalaev gets the top position but Krylov uses his butterfly guard to maintain Ankalaev’s posture. Ankalaev passes to half-guard and lands some ground and pound.

10-9 Ankalaev

Round 3

Ankalaev catches Krylov with a right hand and eats a leg kick. Big right hand lands for Ankalaev and he wobbles Krylov. Krylov shoots for a takedown but Ankalaev throws him off of him. Ankalaecv forces a clinch and lands a few punches. He keeps Krylov against the fence and trips him. Ankalaev is on top but Krylov looks to get back to his feet. Nice left hand gets through for Ankalaev, he lands some nice ground and pound before Krylov gets back up. Ankalaev gets another takedown and lands more punches. Ankalaev controls Krylov on the ground and lands some devastating ground and pound.

10-9 Ankalaev

Official results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision. (29-28×3)

You can check out the highlights below!

All fifteen minutes (as we predicted) Show us your scorecards 📝 #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/93fgtolazx — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2021