UFC Vegas 20 Results: Pedro Munhoz Destroys Jimmie Rivera’s Calf, Wins By UD (Highlights)

UFC Vegas 20 continues to roll out more electric fights. A much-anticipated rematch between two of the bantamweight elite. Rivera came out on top the first time. However, Munhoz has evolved extensively in the 5 years that have passed since that first meeting. Will it be enough to defeat ‘El Terror.’

Round 1

Munhoz comes out with a spectacular flying kick attempt. Both fighters exchange heavy shots. Munhoz is landing hard low kicks. Rivera might have rocked Munhoz with a hook there. Both men now exchange calf kicks. Rivera’s calf looks hurt as he stumbles twice. Munhoz is mixing his strikes up well, exchanging in the pocket then throwing a high round house. Rivera’s boxing is looking crisp but his leg is compromised.

Round 1: 10-9 Munhoz

Round 2

Rivera gets an early takedown. Munhoz threatens with a heel hook and gets back to his feet in the scamble. Munhoz is pressuring well, and stumbles Rivera with another calf kick. Rivera is attempting to regain some authority by waading forward with hooks. However, Munhoz’s calf kicks are really caouding him trouble. Rivera is bleeding now. One final exchange from both men ends the round.

Round 2: 10-9 Munhoz

Round 3

Rivera meets Munhoz straight in the middle. However, he looks extremely concerned about the potential in coming leg kick. Munhoz regains cage control, slowly pressuring Rivera around the ring. Rivera burst forward with some sharp hooks. Rivera stings Munhoz with a nice uppercut. The fight gets stopped twice succesviely for groin shots to rivera. Rivera has switched to southpaw. Big righthand lands for Rivera. Rivera really pushing a pace now. The round ends with Rivera dominating the exchanges, might just be enough to steal the round.

Round 3: 10-9 Rivera

Official Results: Pedro Munhoz def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

