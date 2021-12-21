Junior Dos Santos vs. Kubrat Pulev On Tap For Triad Combat

2022 won’t be short of spectacles, so it seems.

Dos Santos vs. Pulev

Junior Dos Santos will be returning to competition, but it won’t be to MMA. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is set to fight inside the ‘Triad’. He will have his first fight since his UFC release against pro boxer Kubrat Pulev.

Dos Santos has inked a contract with Triller to fight under ‘Triad Combat‘ rules. TMZ would be first to report his signing and upcoming matchup with Pulev.

While the matchup isn’t officially booked, it is expected to happen in early 2022. Date TBD.

‘Cigano’s’ Comeback Fight

JDS has been exploring many options since being released by the UFC. He would spend 12 years fighting for the promotion, but would ultimately be let go after 4 straight losses. Dos Santos only lost to the best in his last losing skid, suffering defeats to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairinho Rozenstruik, and Ciryl Gane. Two of them currently hold UFC gold.

The company wouldn’t pay any favors to their longtime employee, but other promotions would look to scoop up Dos Santos after his UFC departure. One of which was AEW, where Dos Santos wrestled against Bellator’s Jake Hager and others, earlier this year.

Don’t get it twisted though. While ‘Cigano’ is known to be a showman, he is still a fighter at heart. Fighting for 15 years inside rings and Octagons would eventually lead to Dos Santos trying out Triller’s very own triangle.

Bulgaria’s Best

On the other side of the ‘Triad’ lies Kubrat Pulev.

The boxing title contender would compete on Triller’s inaugural Triad Combat event last month. The card proved to be a success as the new style of fighting took on a lot of eyes. Pulev would also take something from this, a nice paycheck and a first-round TKO of former UFC Champ Frank Mir.

Pulev has fought the likes of boxing’s best, only losing to champions like Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. The Bulgarian boxer boasts a record of 28-2, with half of those wins coming by KO/TKO.

He will look to add another former UFC Heavyweight Champion to his resume, when he takes on Junior Dos Santos in 2022.