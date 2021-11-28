Kubrat Pulev Dismantles Frank Mir In Round 1 – Triad Combat Results (Highlights)

Frank Mir takes another fight under the Triller banner.

This time the former 2X UFC Heavyweight Champion takes on top boxing contender Kubrat Pulev in the main event of Triad Combat.

Round 1:

Pulev starts off with some good punches to the body and head of Mir. Mir returns fire, closing in on the clinch. Mir continues to clinch though he is separated quickly. Pulev throws ferocious combos to the head of Mir. He continues to be batter as Mir looks to recover. Pulev continue to pour it on. The power is too much for Mir, who looks to be out on his feet. Pulev lands a left hand which stuns Mir. Mir stumbles back into the corner. Pulev shows mercy who slowly walks to Mir. The referee stops the action after a few seconds.

Official result: Kubrat Pulev defeats Frank Mir via TKO (R1 1:59)

Check out the highlights below:

Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/t0BmaKYPSs — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

The belt is awarded to Kubrat Pulev #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/szybCwRzHP — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021