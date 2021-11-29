Rampage Jackson Says UFC And Bellator ‘Should Be Worried’ About Triad Combat

Combat sports took on a new stage last weekend, in the shape of a triangle.

Triller held their inaugural ‘Triad Combat’ event, which is supposed to be a level-playing field for MMA fighters and boxers competing against each other. Their first fight card would be prove to be a smash hit, having a headliner between boxing contender Kubrat Pulev and former UFC Champion Frank Mir.

Frank Mir wasn’t the only former UFC king at ‘Triad Combat’. Rampage Jackson would be at the event, but not as a fighter. Instead, he would be the head coach and face of ‘Team MMA’, opposite of Shannon Briggs for ‘Team Boxing’.

Jackson’s Thoughts

After a monumental first event for Triller, Rampage has some high expectations for ‘Triad Combat’.

“It’s something new; I think it’s here to stay,” Jackson told MMA Junkie post-fight. “I think the UFC is gonna be worried about this. I don’t know what Dana White’s response is gonna be.” “I think UFC and Bellator should be worried right now, honestly.

Throwing Shade

Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh believes the same thing as Rampage. Kavanaugh would throw some shade at UFC President Dana White last weekend. He ‘formally’ invited the UFC boss to attend a ‘proper’ production at Triad Combat in Dallas, Texas.

Kavanaugh would also knock White for fighter pay and insulted the promotion for underpaying their fighters, while Triller is known for paying their fighters more than fairly.

Should The UFC And Other Promotions Be Worried About Triller?