Jared Vanderaa Outworks Justin Tafa – UFC Vegas 27 Results (Highlights)

The heavyweights came in full force at UFC Vegas 27. Justin Tafa and Jared Vanderaa would slug it out for three rounds for what is likely a fight-of-the-night bonus.

Round 1:

To start off the round, a calm and composed Justin Tafa would look to pick apart Jared Vanderaa. This composure would be torn apart as Vanderaa’s strikes frustrated Tafa and caused him to fight angry. Vanderaa would crack the whip, outlanding Tafa in the striking department. Vandera would lead in strikes with a very high output.

Round 2:

Vanderaa would continue the momentum with an ever higher workrate. Vanderaa would loosen up, letting his hands and feet go. Vanderaa would light Tafa up, backing him into the cage. Elbow after elbow, punch after punch, adrenaline would be in the veins of Vanderaa who went for the kill, midway into the round. Tafa wouldn’t go down, nor would he back down.

In his defense, Tafa would survive and even thrive, opening up a massive cut on Vanderaa. Even with blood soaked across his face, Vanderaa would continue throw bombs and his cardio would still hold up. Tafa went to battle, unleashing heavy strikes of his own to end the round.

Round 3:

Even in the third round, the kicks would not stop coming for Justin Tafa. Vanderaa would light up the belly of Tafa with ruthless and relentless body kicks. Vanderaa would mix up his combos effectively to dominate Tafa for the majority of the round. Tafa would clinch up with Vanderaa and the two would separate, ending the fight brawling like they were in a phone booth.

Official result: Jared Vanderaa def. Justin Tafa via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

