 Skip to Content

Jake Paul Challenges “Fat Boy” Daniel Cormier to Boxing Match After Defeating Ben Askren

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier took to social media to criticize the respect shown to Tyron Woodley from Jake Paul and his team.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

Jake Paul Challenges “Fat Boy” Daniel Cormier to Boxing Match After Defeating Ben Askren
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Jake Paul is either believing his hype or his boxing abilities. Either way, since easily defeating Ben Askren, Paul sent waves on social media calling out various MMA fighters and boxers. Paul decided to call out former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier one of the more unusual callouts. 

Jake Paul vs. Askren Fight

It only took Jake Paul one round to send Askren to the canvas, and the moment it happened, the internet exploded. But, not without a crowd of conspiracy theorists who believe that Askren threw the fight quickly for a fast, lucrative payout. Regardless, the win was dominant and caused Jake to act recklessly on social media as he usually does. 

Of course, people like Jake’s brother Logan are believers in his talents. However, professional fighters and commentators believe that while Jake is skilled, he still shouldn’t be labeled as a fighter. At least not until he faces legitimate competition.

Daniel Cormier Sounds Off on Jake Paul and Team

Video footage showed former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who disagrees with Paul and his team backstage. After the confrontation was made public, Cormier, who was invested in the fight of fights, chimed in and offered his viewpoint of the video. Jake responded, implying that he would not only fight Cormier, but he would defeat him.

“I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl,” said Cormier in reference to Paul’s cornerman and boxer J’Leon Love.

“All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove, you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodley
before he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben!” said DC.

Paul Responds

It didn’t take long before Paul added his two cents to the equation. First, by assaulting Cormier’s weight. Then, challenging both him and Woodley to fights for himself and team members, respectively. 

“Okay, fat boy. So me vs you and J vs T,” wrote Paul. “Bouta cook him up Cleveland style.”

Should Triller create an event around these main and co-main events? At the moment, it seems like whatever Paul is involved in turns out to be a massive success. 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Image of Jake and Logan Paul via Sky Sports
Logan Paul Believes Brother Jake Paul Should Be Respected as a Boxer: "He's a Bad Mother****er"
← Read Last Post
Robbie Lawler Feels "No Presure" Returning to Octagon Despite Losing Streak
Read Next Post →