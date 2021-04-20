Jake Paul Challenges “Fat Boy” Daniel Cormier to Boxing Match After Defeating Ben Askren

Jake Paul is either believing his hype or his boxing abilities. Either way, since easily defeating Ben Askren, Paul sent waves on social media calling out various MMA fighters and boxers. Paul decided to call out former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier one of the more unusual callouts.

Jake Paul vs. Askren Fight

It only took Jake Paul one round to send Askren to the canvas, and the moment it happened, the internet exploded. But, not without a crowd of conspiracy theorists who believe that Askren threw the fight quickly for a fast, lucrative payout. Regardless, the win was dominant and caused Jake to act recklessly on social media as he usually does.

Of course, people like Jake’s brother Logan are believers in his talents. However, professional fighters and commentators believe that while Jake is skilled, he still shouldn’t be labeled as a fighter. At least not until he faces legitimate competition.

Daniel Cormier Sounds Off on Jake Paul and Team

Video footage showed former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who disagrees with Paul and his team backstage. After the confrontation was made public, Cormier, who was invested in the fight of fights, chimed in and offered his viewpoint of the video. Jake responded, implying that he would not only fight Cormier, but he would defeat him.

I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl. All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodley before he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

“I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl,” said Cormier in reference to Paul’s cornerman and boxer J’Leon Love. “All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove, you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodley

before he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben!” said DC.

Paul Responds

It didn’t take long before Paul added his two cents to the equation. First, by assaulting Cormier’s weight. Then, challenging both him and Woodley to fights for himself and team members, respectively.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

“Okay, fat boy. So me vs you and J vs T,” wrote Paul. “Bouta cook him up Cleveland style.”

Should Triller create an event around these main and co-main events? At the moment, it seems like whatever Paul is involved in turns out to be a massive success.