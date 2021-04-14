Jake Paul ‘Challenged Dustin Poirier To Spar’ So He Can Prove His Skills As A Boxer

It seems like YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul genuinely wants to prove his skills in the ring. He has apparently challenged Dustin Poirier to a boxing match, in order to get his support.

As easy as it is to laugh off the younger Paul brother’s skills as a boxer, he seemingly has a real desire to take the sport seriously. While he has not yet faced any legitimate fighters yet, he has a fight scheduled for this weekend against former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler Ben Askren.

To be fair, a victory here does not say much for his actual skills in the ring, especially given Askren’s age and relative lack of boxing prowess or experience. However this is still a step up from the YouTube rapper and NBA dunk champion he has faced in the past.

Jake Paul Wants To Spar Dustin Poirier

It seems that Jake Paul does want to prove himself as a legitimate boxer, and get the support of other top tier fighters. While he has been training with Jorge Masvidal ahead of this Ben Askren fight, he wants to take things a step further.

Speaking in a recent interview, Jake said that he has reached out to top lightweight Dustin Poirier in an attempt to secure a sparring match. He made it clear that this was in a completely respectful way, but he would like to show his talent behind closed doors, with one of the best fighters in the world.

“I’ve challenged Dustin Poirier to spar. We’re both here in South Florida… and Masvidal was like ‘Yo, you and Dustin would be friends, I can tell. You guys would be cool. You have the same sort of natural energy and vibe. You guys should hang out,’” Jake Paul said. “I don’t have anything against Dustin, I think I even complimented him for beating Conor (McGregor) and he’s done amazing thing, you can’t take that away from him. “By me challenging him to a spar, it’s in no way me coming after him. I’m not trying to start beef. Everyone in this sport that’s a fighter knows sparring is a respectful thing. I just merely want to show Dustin how good I am and maybe get his co-sign,” Jake Paul added. “So I’ve challenged him to spar, no cameras, we don’t even have to talk about it. I told him, ‘Yo DM me, hit me up. Let’s spar we are both in South Florida. Let’s have some fun.’ I think it would be interesting.”

Jake Paul goes on to explain that Dustin Poirier has not reached out, but he believes that he is on the UFC lightweight’s radar and that it could happen at some point. Until then, you can watch the YouTuber fight Ben Askren this weekend, on Triller.