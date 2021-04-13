Jake Paul Says He’s Sparred Against Better Fighters Than Ben Askren, Fight Will Be ‘Easiest Training Session’

As far as Jake Paul is concerned, Ben Askren will be the easiest training session of his last few months.

Paul takes on Askren in an eight-round boxing match that will headline Triller’s upcoming event on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

The popular YouTuber has long gone on record stating that he would easily knock out Askren and many observers as well as fighters in the combat sports world seem to agree.

Of course, there are some who believe the experience, chin, and heart of Askren will see him prevail in addition to the fact that he is solely working on his boxing.

The former Bellator and ONE champion even posted some sparring footage earlier last month.

Bens sparring is on point. But the question seems to be – slow motion or real time? Check out the vlog and you decide. On April 17th it’ll be nothing but real time and JP won’t be able to keep up. Thanks @CoinFlipATM for sponsoring. https://t.co/WiJKohOeq2 pic.twitter.com/vrChi1ME9k — Funky (@Benaskren) March 1, 2021

Paul: I Don’t Care About Askren’s Skills

Paul happened to see the footage and while he didn’t know what to make of it, he doesn’t care either as he believes he is levels above Askren.

One reason for that is the fact that he believes every fighter he has sparred with is better than Askren.

“Who knows? I don’t care about it, to say the least. It doesn’t really matter to me what he’s doing,” Jake Paul said in an interview with True Geordie. “I don’t care what Ben Askren is doing. I don’t care about what Ben Askren does on April 17, I don’t care what his game plan is, I don’t care about his skills. Because anything that he does, I will have an answer to. I’ve sparred against better fighters than him this whole entire camp. “Every single person that I’ve sparred in this camp is better than Ben Askren and quite literally, April 17 will be the easiest training session from the whole entire camp. Every single day of this camp will be harder than what the actual fight night is. I’m going to go in there and fight someone who is a lesser opponent than all these guys I’ve sparred. I’m going to drop him in six minutes or less and I’m going to f*cking walk out of the arena and that’s that.”

Luckily for Paul fans or haters, there are only a few days left to see if he’s proved right or wrong.