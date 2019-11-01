Walt Harris Pulls Out of UFC On ESPN 7 Due To Daughter’s Tragedy, Jon Jones offers Reward

Walt Harris Will Not Fight Alistair Overeem In December, His Daughter Still Missing!

Walt Harris was set to square off against the former Dream, Strikeforce, and K-1 champion Alistair Overeem at UFC Washington, which is set to go down on December 7, 2019, in Washington D.C.

Unfortunately, his match against Dutch striker won’t happen. Walt Harris withdrew from the bout against Overeem because of family problems.

His daughter Aniah Blanchard disappeared last Wednesday, October 23, near Auburn, Alabama. Walt Harris asked for help on social media. Dana White and Alabama Governor even offered monetary rewards for valuable information. Jon Jones and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz did the same.

The Police Report

It seems police believe Walt’s daughter might have been harmed. The report doesn’t sound too optimistic.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019,” Auburn Police said in a Thursday statement (via MMA Fighting). “In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force.” “Evidence from within Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery, was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play. The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today.”

Walt Harris last stepped inside the Octagon versus Alexey Oleynik at UFC on ESPN 4, where he scored a lightning-fast knockout win. Previously, Walt annihilated Sergiy Spivak with a barrage of punches for a first-round TKO win at UFC Fight Night 151.

UFC is looking for a replacement. MiddleEasy hopes everything will end well for UFC Heavyweight Walt Harris.