Report: Mike Jackson vs. Dean Barry In The Works For UFC Event On Apr. 23

A welterweight clash between Mike Jackson and Dean Barry is reportedly in the works.

That’s according to MMA Island who citing sources on Sunday reported that Jackson and Barry would face off in the UFC’s upcoming April 23 event.

Additionally, Barry posted on Instagram earlier that he had a UFC bout agreement signed.

“UFC Bout agreement signed📄🖋 Time to put my skills on the big stage. Irish invasion continues 🔥🇮🇪 #Ufcdebut #snipertime”

UFC Trying To Book Mike Jackson vs. Dean Barry Once Again

For those who need a reminder, Jackson is a journalist-cum-fighter who is notably 0-1 with one no contest with the UFC. He suffered a quick first-round submission defeat to Mickey Gall in 2016 in what was his pro debut.

He would later earn his first professional win when he outpointed CM Punk over three rounds at UFC 225 back in June 2018 to go 1-1 in MMA. However, it was overturned after he tested positive for marijuana.

Barry, meanwhile, is an Irish prospect with a 4-1 record.

Of course, this is not the first time the UFC has attempted to book this matchup.

It was initially set to take place multiple times last year only for it to fall through for various reasons with both fighters pulling out on occasions. Barry would later end up departing the UFC to fight Drew Lipton at Titan FC last month.

He won via first-round TKO and is now back with the Las Vegas-based promotion where he will hopefully make his UFC bow this year.