Israel Adesanya is Moving to America, Will Still be Team City Kickboxing

Israel Adesanya is moving to the United States of America. After dealing with the New Zealand government, Adesanya believes it’s time to move City Kickboxing to North America.

Issues with New Zealand Government

Before UFC 266, Adesanya voiced his frustrations with the government of New Zealand. Furthermore, he explained that he would never fight within the country’s borders ever again due to the lack of caring and concern that they show their fighters.

“You will never see me fight in New Zealand ever again,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “All that money, they can get it from somewhere else. Their rugbys, their crickets and all the others they’re giving exemptions to, but you will never ever see me fight on these shores [again]. That was one of my dreams, to headline a stadium in my backyard. That dream’s dead in the water … that’s just the way I feel right now.”

Adesanya Moving to America

In a recent social media post, Israel announced that he would be moving to the United States of America. He would also be a part of City Kickboxing, his home gym in New Zealand.

“Cats out the bag… I’m moving to America 🇺🇸,” Adesanya wrote. “When faced with obstacles, we adapt and overcome. I’m 32 and applying pressure like J Cole before I’m out the game. We built this legacy at @citykickboxing ourselves and the support of the people. No govt handouts or backing and became the number one winning gym on earth! Four walls and a roof don’t make a martial arts gym. The people who toil day in and day out make it what it is. So wherever those four walls and a roof is located, it’ll still be City Kickboxing!!”

Other fighters from the team, such as Dan Hooker, have expressed their concerns with the government. So, it’ll be interesting to see if any fighters from the gym will join Adesanya on his journey.