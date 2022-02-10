Israel Adesanya Talks Hollywood Dreams, Names The Actor Who Would Play Him In A Movie

Israel Adesanya is wanting to make it into the movies. Maybe he’ll even have someone else play him in a movie. We’ll see.

Adesanya Wants To Do It All

Fighting isn’t the only thing on the mind of the UFC Middleweight Champion. While his talents know no bounds, he wants to do expand his horizons beyond the cage. For Adesanya, he has already had some work outside the Octagon.

‘The Last Stylebender’ would land a voice-acting role in Netflix’s newest anime, ‘Baki Hanma’ last year. It might end up being the first of many roles that the UFC fighter will take on throughout his career. Adesanya has some big dreams for the big screen.

“MMA fighting is just one aspect of my life that I can’t do forever,” Adesanya told MiddleEasy at the UFC 271 media day. “Eventually you’re gonna hear me on Disney, you’re gonna hear me on Pixar, you’re gonna hear me— probably on the Avatar (TV Show) series, you see me in a cameo on some other stuff. I was meant to be in a really big movie that was coming out that was being filmed last year after my last fight. But I didn’t have an ‘O visa’. You needed one of those to film. There were all of these logistics.”

While Adesanya may have to hold out until he makes it into a mega Hollywood movie, he believes it’s inevitable for him.

“I crossover into the mainstream very well,” Adesanya added. After my fighting career is done, look for ‘FREESTYLEBENDER’ on YouTube to blow up crazy. Also, you’ll see me in videogames and animations.”

Adesanya Names The Actor Who’d Play Him In A Movie

Over the years we’ve seen more and more MMA movies being made. There’s even been a biopic or two about a UFC fighter. Former UFC Featherweight king Jose Aldo would get his own movie, having an actor play the role of him.

Given the growing legacy of Adesanya, perhaps we’ll watch a movie about him someday. Thinking about the possibility, ‘Izzy’ would even have a name in mind for who’d he like to play him.

“Pete Davidson,” Adesanya said jokingly.

Well… that was a twist.

For those who don’t know, Pete Davidson is white contrasting Adesanya’s Nigerian origins, which makes it all the more hilarious. Davidson is known for his roles in ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘The King of Staten Island’ and more. If those didn’t ring a bell, he’s (sorta) dating Kim Kardashian. Yes, THAT Kim Kardashian.

Adesanya was obviously joking, but this casting would be fun to watch, to say the least.