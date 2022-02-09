Israel Adesanya Will Not Fight Kamaru Usman: “It’s Bigger Than Money”

Say goodbye to the potential super fight between Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

Everyone loves a good MMA super fight. It can be a rare occurrence, but when they happen, it is special. One specific fight has been floating in the UFC sphere for a minute, current middleweight champion Adesanya vs. current P4P king and welterweight champion Usman.

Well, it’s not going to happen. Pain. However, Adesanya has his reasons.

It’s bigger than money.

During an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, Adesanya was asked about the potential super fight to which he shot down.

“Kamaru can speak for himself and he has, and I’ve spoken for myself, and we said we wouldn’t fight each other. For me personally, it’s bigger than money. Also, I have nothing to gain,” Adesanya told TSN. “It’s the guy coming up from a lower weight class that looks to challenge himself that’s almost the protagonist of the story. That gets to rise to the occasion, and that’s cool, but Kamaru’s not interested.”

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz stirred the pot last month, saying that Usman would fight the middleweight champion if the money was right. Adesanya mentioned Usman’s manager as being greedy.

“Ali is just greedy. He sees dollar signs, but I’m like, you can make that money elsewhere. But he’s just super greedy, and for me, it’s bigger than money. If I was gonna do this sh*t for money and retire, I would have retired three fights ago. I’m set, but nah, it’s bigger than money. It’s just about legacy,” Adesanya added.

UFC 271

Adesanya defends his belt for the fourth time this weekend at UFC 271 in a rematch with Robert Whittaker.