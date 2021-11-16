(Video) Pete Davidson Mocks Joe Rogan In SNL Skit, References Horse Dewormer

Joe Rogan was the topic of a recent skit on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL).

The UFC commentator has always been in the headlines for comments made on his podcast, but it was even more so the case this past year.

The main topics that got Rogan mainstream heat were his takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, who should be taking the vaccine and what he took himself when he tested positive for COVID.

For the latter part, he notably took a bunch of different medicine including ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic infections in humans while also being a dewormer for horses.

Rogan received plenty of criticism for taking ivermectin as it was not only unapproved by the FDA, but many of his followers and fans decided they would rather take that over the vaccine given their trust in whatever he usually does.

SNL Pokes Fun At Rogan

All of this was fuel for a recent SNL skit with comedian and actor Pete Davidson playing Rogan.

“That’s right. I used to host Fear Factor and now doctors fear me,” Davidson said. “…Sure thing, big bird. I took down Carlos Mencia, I can take COVID. Here’s some zinc, ayahuasca, and horse medicine… “I’m a human and I took horse medicine. And speaking of things that are horse-like, today’s two sponsors are the letter S and D, as in ‘I can S my own D.’“

You can watch it below:

Joe Rogan stopped by Cruz Street… pic.twitter.com/YAaadm2reH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 14, 2021

If you’re wondering what the last part of the segment was referring to, you can view the following tweet:

'Super flexible' Joe Rogan says he can perform fellatio on himself https://t.co/PxNR5ue49W pic.twitter.com/LkJtl7tSJL — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2021

What did you think of SNL’s Rogan skit?