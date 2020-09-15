MMA fans were anticipating a potential matchup against Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. This was due to the rumor of the fight instigated by UFC President Dana White. Dana stated that the bout would probably be the co-main event of UFC 254. However, Poirier made it clear that while he is interested in fighting Tony, the finances have to be intact beforehand. Now, Dana has confirmed that the matchup between Poirier and Ferguson will not happen at UFC 253, and perhaps not in the near future. But, now rumors of Dan Hooker being interested in fighting Ferguson are swirling from his head coach Eugene Bareman.

Dana Says Ferguson vs Poirier Off

Dana White somewhat confirmed the news during the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series post-fight interview. Keeping it short and sweet, White said “probably” when asked about Poirier and Ferguson fighting as the co-main of UFC 254. However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Poirier stated that the money has to be right.

Eugene Bareman Speaks on Hooker vs Ferguson

After the news was made official of Poirier vs Ferguson not happening, Dana said that he would try to find a new opponent for Tony. Fans began to guess who the next adversary would be. Without many top contender options to choose from, it appears that Dan Hooker will offer his services.

“If they can push it back,” said Bareman in regards to Hooker facing Tony. “Dan just got off concussion protocol now, so of this week. So, he’s only just started back training. So, obviously October might be a hard push. He would do it. I would have to talk him out of it, but he would probably do it one hundred percent. But Dan’s just back now, he’s getting fit again, it’s good to have him back in the gym. So, yeah, if they can’t come to terms, and it sounds like they haven’t come to terms, then we’ll jump in there and fight Tony for sure.”

Making the Fight

Now, fans will just have to wait and see what the UFC wants to do. If Ferguson has it his way, he’ll fight as soon as he possibly can. But, if the bout it pushed back, Hooker will be ready.