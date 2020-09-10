Both Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson are warriors who would love to face each other. However, both men are also UFC veterans and know their worth inside of the octagon. UFC President Dana White previously stated that the pair are more than likely going to face each other in the co-main event at UFC 254. And while both men love that idea, Poirier recently stated that he would love that fight but the money has to be right.

Dana White somewhat confirmed the news during the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series post-fight interview yesterday. Keeping it short and sweet, White said “probably” when asked about Poirier and Ferguson fighting as the co-main of UFC 254.

Poirier on Facing Tony Ferguson

However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Poirier stated that the money has to be right. At least if the UFC wants Poirier vs Ferguson to happen.

“I’m in,” Poirier told ESPN on Wednesday. “… I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that. “I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right,” finished Dustin.

Tale of the Tape

Poirier (26-6) is coming off a big win over Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. Hooker had early success in the fight, stinging Poirier on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, Poirier endured and turned the tables on Hooker to win the fight. Several MMA fans and fellow fighters were in reverence of both men’s execution and the fight properly elected as “Fight of The Night” by Dana White.

Tony Ferguson (25-4), however, was riding a historic 12 fights winning streak. Then, he lost to Justin Gaethje. In that time he also held the interim lightweight championship. However, he was later stripped due to injuries. His storied rivalry with the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov attracted many fans, and the cancellation of the bout earlier this year was devastating.

Now, it’ll be up to the UFC and Dana White to make the fight happen.