There appears to be no major injuries for Dan Hooker following his war with Dustin Poirier.

The pair of lightweights collided in a back-and-forth Fight of the Year candidate in the UFC Vegas 4 headliner last night. In a contest that had everything from brawling to grappling exchanges, it was Poirier in the end who earned the unanimous decision verdict.

While Hooker’s three-fight winning streak came to an end, his stock didn’t drop as he certainly showed he was at the level to be a top five fighter in the shark tank that is the lightweight division.

Hooker: I’ll Be Back

Both fighters were transported to the hospital afterwards and aside from a number of bruises and some stitches, Hooker seems to be fine as he is only taking this defeat as a small setback in his path for bigger things.

“Hey everyone, just back at the hotel with the lads. I got checked out the hospital. Everything’s all good. Just a couple stitches on the eye, but hey, that’s the game we play,” Hooker said in a video posted on social media a couple of hours after the fight. “No worries. It’s just a small setback and I’ll be back.”

In the caption of the post, he also gave credit to Poirier.

“Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain’t a major for me. 😉 #teamhangman #rideordieonly”

Hooker received a lot of criticism for his recent comment on Max Rohskopf, but after that performance, he has undoubtedly gained some new fans.