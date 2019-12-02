Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington 2 Slated for UFC 246

Holm vs Pennington 2 Added to UFC 246

As predicted, UFC 246 is becoming one of the biggest cards in recent memory. Rumors of Conor McGregor headlining the massive event recently turned to facts less than two weeks ago. Now, the card has grown into an even bigger spectacle as a bout between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington has been confirmed for the event.

Holm vs Pennington 2 was first confirmed by Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. The athletes first faced off at UFC 184 with Holly winning a very close split decision victory. Many fans even believed that Pennington was “robbed” of a victory in a fight that was Holly’s UFC debut. At UFC 246, the pair of combatants will finally get a chance to prove who is the better fighter.

Holm’s Recent Troubles

Since then, Holm went on to win the Bantamweight title. But, her road to dominance was short-lived after an unsuccessful title defense against Miesha Tate. Holm has only had 2 wins in her last 7 bouts with 4 of the losses being for UFC titles.

During her last fight, Holm lost to Amanda Nunes via TKO in the first round. Floating between two divisions, Holly will look to find some stability within her placement in the promotion.

Pennington Looks to Find her Stride

Pennington is coming off of a win over Irene Aldana. Before that match, she experienced a pair of losses at the hands of both Amanda Nunes and Germaine De Randamie. Raquel hopes to prove once and for all that she can defeat Holm. Additionally, a win over the #3 ranked bantamweight could propel Pennington to yet another title shot.

UFC 246

UFC 246 will take place on January 18th. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada inside of the T-Mobile area. So far, eight bouts have been announced to take place on the card. Additionally, surging names like Maycee Barber and Sodiq Yusuff join the card with legends like Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.