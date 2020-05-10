Pro Reaction After Henry Cejudo Defeats Dominick Cruz And Announce Retirement

Henry Cejudo TKO’s Dominick Cruz in Two Rounds At UFC 249

In the co-main event of the UFC 249, Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz via TKO to earn his first career bantamweight title defense. After the fight, speaking with Joe Rogan Cruz said he is retiring from the MMA.

Check out the pros reaction after Henry Cejudo’s win and his unexpected retirement below:

I’m watching this fight very closely. I’m on the mission to face the winner before the end of the year #UFC249 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 10, 2020

Honestly, what do you expect when a guy has 4 years OFF, when the talent pool is constantly growing and improving their skills by actively fighting the best in the world?! Cruz is the GOAT at Bantamweight, but time has passed him by.

Hey, you don’t gotta agree with me. #UFC249 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 10, 2020

Yeah after the replay …. it’s arguable 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ufc249 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 10, 2020

Damn!! He got caught but it’s a championship fight and you gotta let him fight his way out! #UFC249 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 10, 2020

Don’t be surprised Dom wins 💯💯💯 — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) May 10, 2020

Legendary @HenryCejudo my congratulations. You are the beast. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Love Henrys strategy of attacking the legs — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Cejudo doing the right thing by not chasing. — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

CCC bouta work him — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 10, 2020

Smart decision to runaway from fighting me @HenryCejudo — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 10, 2020

Dominick literally just made Henry think he was walking to the wrong corner. Keeping him guessing. I saw it as it was happening. #ufc249 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 10, 2020

Who do you have? I got Cejudo — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 10, 2020

Wow I know lots will say too early, but I dont have an issue with that stoppage. — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

I bet he doesn’t retire! #UFC249 — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) May 10, 2020

Hes not really retiring we will see him next year #UFC249 — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) May 10, 2020