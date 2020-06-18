When Henry Cejudo announced his retirement, he did so with the caveat that he would return for a fight with Alexander Volkanovski. He has now doubled down on this, and offered a bit of an odd wager to the featherweight champ.

It came as a bit of a shock when Cejudo announced that he would be retiring after his win over Dominick Cruz. However as time went on, it became more clear why he was making this surprising decision. Apparently he wanted to move up to featherweight and face Alexander Volkanovski, in an attempt to capture his third UFC title. Although this would be a massive fight, and an attempt at something that has never been done, the UFC was apparently not interested, so Henry retired.

Henry Cejudo Is Not Giving Up

It would appear that even though he retired, Henry Cejudo is still wanting that fight. Recently, Volkanovski said that he was interested in the fight, and thought of the Olympic gold medalist as a featherweight contender. This prompted a response from Henry, who took to his Twitter to offer an odd wager that he could best the featherweight champion in two rounds or less.

“If I ever comeback to MMA it’s going to be after your head your overgrown midget. I’d bet my Olympic Gold medal, my two belts and “my first girlfriend ever”, that you wouldn’t make it pass two rounds with Triple C!”

The remark about his first girlfriend is Cejudo referencing a comment that Sean O’Malley made recently about him. The bantamweight upstart said that he believed Cejudo retired because he finally got his first girlfriend. If this is true, it seems that he is willing to offer her as a prize to Volkanovski, if their potential fight lasts more than ten minutes. Probably not the best move as a boyfriend.

