(Video) Watch Dan Henderson Throw Crippling Leg Kick on Daughter’s Boyfriend

It’s probably a bad idea to let an MMA legend kick you in the leg. Especially if the person kicking is Dan Henderson and the victim is his daughter’s boyfriend.

What a way to ring in the new year. The year 2020 was one of the most crippling years in modern world history. Unfortunately for Henderson’s extended family, 2021 was physically crippling as well.

Dan Henderson Leg Kick’s Daughters Boyfriend

A crowd circled around the New Year’s party to witness if the retired MMA legend still had some pop on his shots. After watching the short video clip, it’s safe to say that Dan’s world-renowned power. For some reason, his daughter’s boyfriend offered his leg as a sacrificial candidate towards a thunderous leg kick. Video of the footage was released on social media.

Dan Henderson was giving out leg kicks on New Years Eve pic.twitter.com/cR1XYz3O1F — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 1, 2021

“Dan Henderson was giving out leg kicks on New Year’s Eve,” wrote Spinnin Backfist on Twitter.

The kick crumbled his daughter’s boyfriend’s leg. Furthermore, an additional evaluation of the video showed a visible movement in his kneecap after taking the leg kick.

Hendo’s Legacy

Henderson is a former UFC Welterweight champion, Rings’ King of Kings 1999 champion, a former Pride Welterweight and Middleweight champion, and a former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion. He is one of the very rare fighters in the history of the MMA, alongside Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who fought in four weight divisions.

Throughout the course of his career, Dan was known for his strong wrestling base. However, his trademark move is his powerful left hand, also known as the “H bomb.”

For the average MMA fighter, taking a leg kick is another day in the office. Hopefully, his daughter’s boyfriend learned a very valuable lesson on New Year’s Eve.

It’s probably not the best idea to take free shots from a powerful knockout artist. Even if it’s just a leg kick from one of the most dangerous men in UFC history.