Dan Hardy Favors Ciryl Gane Over Francis Ngannou: “You Always Have To Go With The More Technical Fighter”

One of the best heavyweight matchups in UFC history is headed our way.

The title is on the line at UFC 270 in a battle of brain vs brawn. Interim champ Ciryl Gane collides with heavyweight king Francis Ngannou this weekend in Anaheim, CA in a very interesting clash of styles.

There is so much factors included in this incredible fight. The meeting itself has a lot of storylines converging, such as the duo being former teammates, bad blood between both camps, Ngannou’s contract ending, boxing future and a whole lot more.

Dan Hardy’s Breakdown

Whatever topic you’re focused on ahead of this one, you can’t ignore the stylistic masterpiece that we have on our hands. Neither can former UFC fighter and analyst, Dan Hardy. The Brit would break it all down.

“[Gane’s] not fighting out of any real anger or aggression,” Hardy said on Submission Radio. “You never see that in his character. He’s always relaxed and he’s having a good time. He’s a very active person, always moving… Like he’s a big kid with a lot of surplus energy and he’s having a good time and he’s found something that he’s very good at. And he finds it quite easy.”

How He Fights

The UFC veteran would explain what makes Gane so good and why his style proves to be effective.

“He has been toying with people— Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Derrick Lewis. They’re no jokes and they barely touched him. It’s quite incredible what he’s been able to do, but you also have to see the approach… “To summarize the Derrick Lewis fight, he kind of poked and toyed with him. Like a puppy would to a bigger dog. Then, when the bigger dog started to get older and slower and more vulnerable, that’s when Ciryl Gane takes over, he’s very, very smart and he never over it overextends himself.”

Why Gane Is The Favorite Over Ngannou

Dan Hardy might not be a Las Vegas oddsmaker, but he has a good idea on why the challenger is the favorite over the champion, Ngannou.

“I think that’s why in my mind is, [Gane’s] the favorite going into this fight because you have to always go with the more technical fighter in my eyes. “Although, Ngannou is a devastating force of nature— if he cracks you with either limb, you going down. But he has to find circumstances where he can do that. Ciryl won’t leave many of those openings.”