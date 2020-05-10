UFC 249 Results: Greg Hardy Earns Decision Over Yorgan de Castro (Highlights)

Greg Hardy Defeats Castro Via Unanimous Decision

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The PPV main card kicks off with heavyweight bout between former NFL player Greg Hardy (5-2) and the undefeated Yorgan de Castro (6-0).

Hardy’s NFL career crumbled after being domestic violation allegations. He lost his first UFC bout via disqualification after illegal knee land against Allen Crowder. After that, he scored back to back wins. Hardy had untasteful decision win over Ben Sosoli which later overturned to no contest over after illegally using an inhaler in his corner after that he suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkov. Castro is still very in UFC and recently most scored a first-round knockout win over Justin Tafa.

Here is the official results after 3 rounds:

UFC 249 Results: Greg Hardy defeats Yorgan de Castro by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check the Highlights below: