Gregor Gillespie Gets The Ground & Pound Finish Over Diego Ferreira – UFC Vegas 26 Results (Highlights)

A pair of lightweight phenoms clash on the main card of UFC Vegas 26. Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Carlos Diego Ferreira will be looking to get back to winning ways, as he faces off against a dominant wrestler in Gregor Gillespie.

Round 1

Gillespie lands with an early calf kick. Gillespie shoots for a single leg takedown. Ferreira rolls for a kneebar but Gillespie gets out. Ferreira cracks Gillespie with two straight shots. Gillespie shoots for another takedown but Ferreira defends. Ferriera takes top position and begins landing heavy ground and pound. Gillespie is able to escape. Another failed takedown from Gillespie leads to Ferreira taking the back. He lands a heavy elbow as the round comes to an end.

Round 2

Ferreira lands some straight shots early on. Gillespie shoots for three successive takedowns, Ferriera defends the first 2 but hits the mat on the third. Once again Ferreira reverses and begins to get the back. He slips off and Gillespie gets top position. Ferreira threatens with an armbar but seems too fatigued. Gillespie secures back control. He begins landing heavy ground and pound. Ferreira cannot escape. The referee steps in, that’s it.

Official Decision: Gregor Gillespie wins via 2nd round TKO.

