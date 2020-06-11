If Jon Jones had things go his way, he would formally be released from his UFC contract. In the eyes of Jones, Dana White can thank himself for that decision. Jones has been very vocal as of lately as a voice for the voiceless when it comes to fighter pay. Especially when the UFC tried to allegedly low ball his negotiations for a heavyweight fight against Francis Ngannou. Once Jones stated that he would like to be released, betting oddsmakers went crazy. So much so, that the betting odds for a Jon Jones rematch vs Ryan Bader have already released.

Jones vs the UFC

The ongoing internal war between the UFC and it’ fighters continues, specifically with Jones. Jon felt disrespected by the offer the UFC gave him to move up to heavyweight and face Francis Ngannou. Jones expressed feeling ripped off and being underpaid by the UFC. Plus, he warned the younger generation of fighters to be wary of their deals. Furthermore, he asked the UFC to be released from his contract so that another organization will pay him what he deserves.

The fight that comes to the minds of the fans first is a rematch against Bellator double champion Ryan Bader. Jon originally fought Bader way back at UFC 126 in 2011. During the bout, Jones easily finished Bader with a guillotine choke.

Jones vs Bader Fight Odds

Now, both men have evolved in their careers and have reached championship status. Odds recently released on if the pair were to rematch in the present time.

Making the Rematch

Best Fight Odds reported that Jones opens up as a solid favorite over Bader in the potential rematch. Some fans argue that Jones looks like he is slowing down during his recent octagon performances. However, he is still able to maintain a flawless record in the eyes of many.

IF Jones were to rematch Bader, who do the fans favor? Are the odds correct? Or, would Bader pull off the upset?