Gokhan Saki Released By UFC, Teases Kickboxing Return

Gokhan Saki has been released by the UFC.

The news was announced Monday as Saki, 37, leaves the Las Vegas-based promotion with a 1-1 record.

The kickboxing legend signed with the UFC in 2017 and enjoyed a successful promotional debut as he knocked out Henrique da Silva in the first round of their light heavyweight clash back in September 2017.

His next outing, however, was one to forget as he was knocked out by Khalil Rountree Jr. in the first round of their UFC 226 contest in July 2018.

Saki has not competed since for a number of reasons, mainly a string of injuries that have kept him on the sidelines including fractured elbows.

Saki Returning To Kickboxing?

While his overall MMA record now stands at 1-2, Saki is still one of the most accomplished kickboxers in combat sports as he boasts a 81-16 (1 NC) record in kickboxing.

And it appears he might return to his old sport as he hinted at it with some kickboxing-related posts of late.

“Which fighter would you like me to fight next? 🤔” Saki posted as a caption to a picture of him fighting with current GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.

Others have speculated a move to other MMA promotions such as ONE Championship who also have their own kickboxing divisions.

Whatever happens, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Saki.