Gokhan Saki hasn’t competed inside of a UFC octagon since 2018 at UFC 226. Many fans have wondered where Saki was, and why he hasn’t been booked in a fight. However, Saki has recently revealed that he has successfully undergone double fractured elbow surgery.

Gokhan Saki Shares Elbow Surgery Photos

Gokhan has been relatively quiet in both the fighting world and on social media. For a moment, fans have begun to wonder if Saki pondered retirement from combat sports, or simply decided to shift focuses in life. However, Gokhan took to social media to announce an update on the status of his current health.

“Update for my followers,” wrote Saki. “After a year of pain and injections in my elbows, they found out that in my both elbows I have fractured pieces. That caused pain and inflammations.

My first surgery is done and it went. Second to come. Within a few weeks, I can resume the training hopefully without any pain and obstacles.

For every level, there is another devil, that’s life. But remember the darker the night, the brighter the morning so we never ever give up.

Keep you guys posted. Thank you all.”

Making a Return

Saki has only competed inside of the UFC octagon on two occasions. And, during the two fights, Gokhan has earned a win and a loss. However, he’s had a very long and successful career as a decorated kickboxing champion in both Glory and K-1.

Now that Gokhan has been able to experience surgery, training again is a possibility. Especially training without discomfort. Now that the surgery is behind him, fans can expect a long recovery process. Furthermore, MMA enthusiasts should be able to look forward to Saki returning to the octagon.

Although Saki has fought professionally (either in kickboxing or MMA) over 100 times, he’s still only 35 years old. For now, enjoy the documentation of recovery.