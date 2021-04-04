Gina Carano Gets ‘Shadowbanned’ From Twitter

Gina Carano can’t catch a break. Carano has made many headlines regarding a burst of controversial Tweets which included her comparing a modern-day republican to being a Jewish person in the Holocaust. This led her to firing from Disney’s hit show, ‘The Mandalorian.’

Disney wouldn’t be the only company to separate themselves from the women’s MMA pioneer. Twitter would throw a strike towards Carano, limiting her account on the digital platform.

If you try to navigate to her page while logged out of Twitter you will read “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content” before accessing her account.

Carano’s account is also less visible. You have to type in her username directly when looking for people. Her profile won’t come up in relevance unless you conduct a specific search.

“So I viewed @ginacarano ’s profile from my account vs logged out. Her profile didn’t even show up when I searched it I had to manually type in her full handle name and select the profile tab. This is insane @Twitter,” one of Carano’s fans shared on their own Twitter.

Twitter labels the celebrity profile as potentially containing ‘sensitive images or language’.

Being shadowbanned from Twitter is just one of the many battles the former MMA fighter has had to face in 2021. Carano has endured the punches and continues to work on her acting career, involving a film with right-wing fire brand Ben Shapiro.