Giga Chikadze Claims He’d Beat Calvin Kattar ‘9 Times Out Of 10’, Kattar Responds

Giga Chikadze was graceful in defeat… at least that’s how it looked like at first.

Chikadze vs. Kattar

The featherweight fighter suffered his first UFC loss last weekend against Calvin Kattar. He would be dominated over the course of 5 rounds, nearly being taken out by ‘The Boston Finisher’ in the remaining seconds of the fight. However, Chikadze would survive to see a unanimous decision defeat.

The battered Chikadze took the loss well for the most part, even taking a picture with Kattar in the hospital. He relayed a kind message to his supporters, but didn’t exactly do that for ‘The Korean Zombie‘.

Chikadze Makes A Bold Claim

Aside from the continued trash talk to ‘TKZ’, Chikadze would make another message, which was followed by a controversial claim about Kattar.

“I f****d up last night, but it’s all good.” Chikadze said on Facebook Live. “It’s the journey. I’m learning from this. Next time, I’m going to come back so much stronger. I already feel bad for my future opponents, so I’m going to learn a lot from this one. Trust me on that. “Also, I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, nine I would win. That would be the one I would lose, and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistakes, and I’m paying now with that. It’s all good. I’m unbreakable, remember this s**t. Georgians are always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the f*****g end.”

Despite his dominating loss to Kattar, Giga’s confidence remains high. He believes he would defeat Kattar if they were to meet again and went the length of saying he’d beat him the next 9 times they fought.

The timing of this claim might not be the best, but Chikadze believes he’ll redeem himself sooner or later.

Kattar Responds

His former foe, Kattar, would catch wind of these comments. He’d take them with class, rather than firing back at Chikadze.

“No, no, it’s different when you hear people in person in interviews, but I don’t take it personal, man,” Kattar said on The MMA Hour. “It’s whatever, you know, wish him a speedy recovery, bounce back. I told him all you can do now is make the next guy pay. That’s exactly what I did. “Hopefully, he responds to the loss well. It doesn’t sound like it’s going that way early, but hopefully he just understand that—honestly he can understand whatever he wants. For me, it helped me to just focus on the things that I can control and focus on the comeback but not so much really the last one.”