‘The Korean Zombie’ Facepalms At Giga Chikadze After Loss, Chikadze Responds

Chan Sung Jung and Giga Chikadze are getting into it.

Trash Talk

The Georgian star Chikadze had a lot to say before ultimately losing to Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 46. Before being defeated in dominant fashion, Chikadze would take shots at fellow featherweights.

Chikadze would even campaign for a title shot at 145lbs, calling out Alexander Volkanovski for a fight. This would come after Max Holloway pulled out of their trilogy, with Volkanovski needing a new opponent.

‘The Great’ would later be booked against Chan Sung Jung, better known as ‘The Korean Zombie. Chikadze would spend a lot of his time talking trash to Volkanovski, claiming the champ picked an easy opponent. He would also label ‘The Korean Zombie’, who is known for his striking, as just a grappler.

“Midget only wanna fight grappler.” Chikadze said of Volkanovski vs. TKZ. “The chump Picking u.p all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from.”

Midget only wanna fight grappler https://t.co/2TgPlBG5wX — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 8, 2022

@alexvolkanovski The chump Picking up all the easiest link in a division Zombie and specially Rodriguez he’s suck I will handle my business on Saturday and I’m gonna kick your midget head ass back Singapore or Ireland whatever you from@danawhite @seanshelby — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 8, 2022

Zombie Takes A Shot At Chikadze

After a large amount of trash talk took place from Chikadze, let’s just say ‘The Korean Zombie’ wouldn’t be impressed with his performance on Saturday night. He put a facepalm emoji in reaction to Chikadze’s first loss.

The Georgian kickboxer would be punished for 5 rounds in his headliner against Calvin Kattar. He barely made it the distance, nearly being finished by Kattar in the final seconds. He was left batter and bruised in the fight and lost all 5 rounds.

Giga Responds

Despite the result, Chikadze wouldn’t refrain from talking more trash. After thanking his fans, he wouldn’t let ‘The Korean Zombie’ off the hook, taking shots at the next title challenger.

“Thank you [to] my real supporters! I love you all & I owe you speed come back. “Lots of fake people around but it’s okay! Also f*ck you Korean Zombie! Be happy with someone’s [loss] you cheap f*ck.”