Jake Paul Mocks Cody Garbrandt Following Defeat, Garbrandt Fires Back

Garbrandt was dominated on the feet in his unanimous decision defeat to Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 headliner.

Cody Garbrandt and Jake Paul renewed their online beef.

Garbrandt suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 headliner last night as he was largely dominated in the striking department over the course of 25 minutes.

It also makes it four defeats in his last five outings as Paul decided to chime in after the fight and take a shot at the former bantamweight champion.

“what’s worse cody losing or him not being able to ride roller coasters due to height requirements?”

Garbrandt Responds Almost Immediately

It didn’t take Garbrandt long to respond to the YouTuber.

“Roller coast deez nuts 🥜”

It’s not the first time the pair have gone at it. Garbrandt took issue with Paul last month following the latter’s win over Ben Askren as well.

“Your whole squad would get f*cked up. You beat a guy that can’t box in boxing. Why won’t you come to the cage.? Cause your a pussy so is your whole squad. I’d give up 50 lbs to you and knock that toupee’ off your f*ckin head. You’ll be expose soon.”

While there is every chance of Paul getting exposed as he continues his venture in the boxing world, for now, he’s the one laughing.

