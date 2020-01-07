Gabi Garcia Shows Off Body Goals for 2020

Gabi Garcia Shares her Body Goals on Instagram

Everyone in the MMA community is well aware of who Gabi Garcia is. They’re also informed that not too many women her size get the chance to compete in high profile MMA competitions. Garcia is mostly known in the Jiu-Jitsu community and has won 9 world championships. Recently, it appears that Gabi has a new goal in mind. Unrelated to competition, it looks like Garcia is ready to undergo a massive weight cut. Holding herself accountable, she took to Instagram to show off her weight loss goals.

Garcia’s Weight Goals

Garcia recently shared a before and after images on her Instagram. The before photo showcases a happy Garcia in her jiu-jitsu gi. Next, the after photo shows a chiseled and slimmed down version of herself.

Gabi Garcia’s Weight Struggles

Garcia wrote underneath the post that the image is her goal for 2020. Although she didn’t specify, one could assume that she meant the image on the right. Nonetheless, the weight that Garcia was in each image was never disclosed. But, if she’s searching to slim down, it could very well be to prevent missing weight in the future.

Most of the time, Gabi’s athletic achievements have come from competitions with absolute or open weight classes. During her last bout, she took on Barbara Nepomuceno and weighed in at 226lbs. During the competition, she easily handled her opponent and finished her with an Americana.

Also, Garcia was on the wrong end of one of the biggest weight misses in MMA history. In a match scheduled for the 209lb mark, she missed weight by 28lbs against Shinobu Kandori. Although the match never happened, it was the second time she was scheduled to face Kandori.

Garcia must have a plan for what she would like to do with the weight loss. A wild guess would assume that it would be for some sort of competition. However, maybe she just wants to appear thinner. And, there is nothing wrong with that either.