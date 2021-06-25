Don Frye Seriously Wants to Return to MMA and Fight Francis Ngannou

MMA legend and veteran Don Frye is planning on making a comeback to MMA, and no, we aren’t joking. Frye, who is currently 50 years old, hasn’t fought inside of the cage since 2011.

The last time he fought, he appeared on Gladiator Challenge: Mega Stars back in 2011. During the fight, Don took a loss to Ruben Villareal in one round via KO punches. Before that, Frye lost to UFC veteran Dave Herman by knockout as well.

Don Frye Wants to Fight Francis Ngannou

Regardless of the results, Frye not only wants to return to MMA, but he wants to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Speaking on the Joe Rogan show, Donmid said he would like to fight Ngannou to obtain the UFC heavyweight championship.

Don Frye is looking to making a comeback. Who does he want to fight? None other than Francis Ngannou 😳pic.twitter.com/45hzxkqNKT — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 24, 2021

“(I want to) make a comeback (to fighting in the UFC). Sh*t yeah. I’d love to fight (Francis) Ngannou. He’s amazing,” Frye said. “Wouldn’t it be better to fight someone your age?” Rogan asked. “Why? They don’t have the belt do they?” Frye responded.

Twitter Reacts

Nearly the entire world was shocked by the comments made by Frye. Social media had a field day with the ex-UFC veteran, imploring him to stay as far away from an octagon as possible during this stage of his life.

Someone with Power of Attorney over Don Frye come get this man before we have a murder on our hands. https://t.co/hWzvQNlZBa — Friendly Sparring Podcast (@friendlysparpod) June 24, 2021

“Someone with power of attorney over Don Frye come get this man before we have a murder on our hands,” said one user. “Don Frye said, scramble the rest of my brain… I’m ready! ,” sid another user on twitter.

Don is mainly known for his run with the UFC in the late 90s. During that time, he defeated household names such as Gary Goodridge, Ken Shamrock, and Tank Abbott. However, the last time he won a fight for a significant organization was in 2007 for Pride, which is now defunct.