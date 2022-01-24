Francis Ngannou On UFC Run: ‘If This is The End, I’m Happy’

Francis Ngannou wants the UFC to make things right in his eyes but if it doesn’t happen, it won’t leave him feeling down.

High Stakes

There was a lot of drama going into the UFC 270 PPV. Ngannou was going up against Ciryl Gane, who is trained by “The Predator’s” former coach Fernand Lopez. Harsh words were exchanged between Ngannou and Lopez in the buildup as the two had a nasty split.

On top of that, Ngannou had been speaking out against the UFC over money and freedom. The UFC Heavyweight Champion has made it clear he thinks the UFC has disrespected him. Ngannou wants the UFC to truly treat him like an independent contractor and allow him to explore other opportunities.

Despite all the outside noise, Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. While this was the last fight on Ngannou’s UFC deal, the champion clause is in place for another three fights. “The Predator” seems content with sitting out if he doesn’t get his way.

Francis Ngannou Questions If UFC Wants To Keep Him

Appearing on The MMA Hour, Ngannou told Ariel Helwani that he isn’t sure if the UFC wants to play ball.

“Good question. Do the UFC still want me to fight there?

Ngannou answered the question of whether or not he thinks the UFC is hoping to keep him.

“Oh, you should ask them. They should be the one answering that question.”

Helwani then asked Ngannou if he wants to stay. “The Predator” said if the promotion can make things right then there wouldn’t be an issue.

“If they make things right, yes. That’s all what I’ve been saying.”

Ngannou went on to say that if he is indeed done with the UFC, he will leave the promotion satisfied with his work.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get what I want. Listen, as I said even before this fight, I walked into this fight, I could’ve lost this fight but I reviewed everything. “In me, I’m like, ‘If this is it, if this is the end, let it be on my way. It’s gonna be on my way. I’m gonna make the call how it ends. It won’t end on somebody’s rules, it’ll end on my own rules.’ If this is the end, man I’m happy. “From where I came from, I have done a lot. Some people might not see that but I have done it and I’m very happy. I’m proud of myself. That might be my ego but I’m proud of myself of what I have achieved.”

Ngannou will have to undergo surgery after tearing his MCL and injuring his ACL in preparation for the Gane fight. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next with the hulking heavyweight and whether or not the UFC will adjust his contract.

Stick with Middle Easy for the latest updates on the situation with Francis Ngannou and the UFC.