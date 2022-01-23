Francis Ngannou Opens Up On ‘Unfortunate’ UFC Relationship, Reacts To Dana White Not Giving Him UFC Belt

Francis Ngannou’s future in the UFC is still uncertain.

The UFC Heavyweight king would unify his title against interim champ Cyril Gane at UFC 270. After some early trouble for ‘The Predator’, he’d figure out his prey. Ngannou would outwrestle Gane for the last 3 rounds for a unanimous decision victory.

Complications

Now with this UFC contract completed, a big mystery looms over ‘the baddest man on the planet’. His first successful title defense could very well be his last if negotiations with the UFC don’t hash out.

Whatever the case may be, Ngannou lets everybody know he isn’t exactly happy with the promotion.

“It’s not simply money,” Ngannou said of his contract issues at the UFC 270 post-fight presser. “Obviously, money is a part of it, but it’s also the terms of the contract that I don’t agree with.”

Ngannou Doesn’t Feel Like A ‘Free Man’

Ngannou would earn a purse of $600,000 for his title fight against Gane. The heavyweight champion wants more in his wallet, but that’s not all on his list of grievances.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair.” Ngannou continued. “I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position, that I have to say that. “I feel like everyone should have the right to claim for what’s best for them. At the end of the day, we put a lot of work for this job and we take a lot on our body to make it happen, so we can have a fair and square deal.”

Championship Clause

Ngannou might have finished out his UFC contract, but Francis is still far from being a free agent. Since he retained his title, a championship clause will hold Ngannou until he completes 3 more fights or until one year passes.

The heavyweight champ could wait it out if he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the UFC.

“In the past three years I have fought three times, so what does that mean? Once a year. It wouldn’t be something strange. I’m not frustrated about anything, I’m at peace with my decision.”

Dana White Disappears

Whatever decision Ngannou makes, it seems like Dana White could be a factor to it. The UFC boss refused to wrap the belt around Ngannou after he won on the scorecards. White was nowhere to be seen when Bruce Buffer announced ‘and still!’ Matchmaker Mick Maynard would instead wrap the belt around the champion.

On top of this, White didn’t speak to the media like he usually does post-fight.

Dana White will not be attending the #UFC270 post-fight news conference, per PR. Quite telling. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 23, 2022

Ngannou would speak on the matter:

“I don’t know. You have to ask [Dana]. I do not have anything to do about that. I think that was their decision, I’m about to ask about it too.”