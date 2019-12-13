Breaking: Francis Ngannou Meets Jairzinho Rozenstruik On March 28th

Cameroonian KO Artist Francis Ngannou Will Fight Surinamese Striker Jairzinho Rozenstruik In The Main Event Of UFC Columbus

Francis Ngannou (14-3) destroys everybody in his way. In his last three bouts, the dangerous Cameroonian annihilated Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos via first-round stoppage.

Ngannou recently shared his unhappiness with the UFC because he hasn’t fought since June, and said that he thought of free agency. UFC hopes to book Miocic Vs Cormier trilogy, so Francis is not the next in line for a title shot.

But it seems the Cameroonian punching expert will not leave just yet. According to Brett Okamoto from ESPN, he is set to square off against dangerous Surinamese kickboxer Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik. The two will fight on March 28, 2020, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Breaking: Ask and you shall receive. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) vs. Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) will headline UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources. The fight Jairzinho wanted, coming off a 4-0 run in 2019. More info coming to @espn. pic.twitter.com/Crfm4yFcuN — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0 MMA) scored a fabulous TKO stoppage versus Junior Albini at his UFC debut (head kick + punches).

The Surinamese striker then earned his first Performance of the Night award, turning the lights out on Allen Crowder in only 9 seconds. The former champ Andrei Arlovski was heavily battered, while Alistair Overeem took part in a five-round war versus Rozenstruik, which he lost via a stunning right hook that tore his lip apart four seconds before the final bell.

After the victory over the former K-1, Strikeforce, and DREAM champion, Jairzinho challenged Francis Ngannou, and the response was positive.

Jairzinho’s wish came true, the fight is booked. This will be the heavyweight match of two very powerful strikers. Who is your pick, Francis Ngannou or Jairzinho Rozenstruik? I doubt it will last for five rounds.